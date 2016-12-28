Iolani Palace welcomes guests for rare night tours to celebrate Queen Kapiolani's birthday

With Queen Kapiolani’s 182nd birthday just days away, the public is invited to help celebrate the momentous occasion with a rare opportunity to peruse the halls of the Iolani Palace at night.

The special evening tours will take place Wednesday and Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The tours intend to create an ambiance and atmosphere reminiscent of court celebrations during the Hawaiian monarchy. And just like that time period, entertainment in the form of hula and singing by the Hawaii Opera Theatre will fill the rooms of the palace.

Guests can also see a full recreation of Queen Kapiolani’s famous peacock gown.

Queen Kapiolani was born Dec. 31, 1834.

