Man found dead in bushes after motorcycle crash in Kaneohe

Honolulu police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Windward Oahu early Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Services said a 30-year-old man was found dead in bushes near Kaneohe Bay Drive near the Bay View Golf Course around 1 a.m.

Police said the man from Kailua lost control of his motorcycle, drifted into the grassy shoulder and hit a utility pole. Officers are investigating why he lost control, but they do not suspect speed or alcohol.

The man was wearing a helmet prior to the crash, but he did not have it on when paramedics found him.

Kaneohe Bay Drive was closed in both directions for about three hours during the investigation.

