Mother of Ala Moana Center shooting victim seeks justice for her son

The mother of the man shot in the back of the head at Ala Moana Center on Christmas Day isn't giving up on him.

"If Stevie can hear this, I'll tell him, 'You gotta wake up. You got your whole life in front of you. You're only 20 years old. I'm not gonna let them take you. You're everything to me,'" said Fiti Feliciano.

Police have identified 20-year-old Dae Han Moon as the suspect in the shooting. They say Moon and his friends got into an argument with Feliciano and his friends before Moon allegedly pulled out a gun on the fifth floor of the new Ewa Wing parking structure.

Feliciano was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

"We left the house so fast. I didn't want to believe it. It's the worst dream that a parent can have. It's like somebody just stabbed me in my heart,” Feliciano said.

Feliciano said doctors told her that her son is brain dead, but she refuses to give up on him and they are praying for a miracle.

"Every time I tell him, just give me a sign if you want me to give up on you, but he never. He just has tears running down the side of his face. I think he's listening to us and just crying," she said.

“We don't want to pull the plug yet, we don't want to do that…I don't want to lose him, I don't want to lose this boy, it's gonna hurt me."

Police said Moon is still on the run. They say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Court records show Moon was out on bail for felony firearms and auto theft charges. He also had a warrant out for drugged driving at the time.

Feliciano is pleading with him to turn himself in and is begging for the public’s help in finding him.

“We need your help looking for this guy. Whoever they are, we need to look for them to stop them for doing it to another person, or another kid. We need to stop them," she said.

Feliciano was a football player at Moanalua High School. Fiti said her son is loving and passionate and has a lot of friends. She said her son is a fighter and they will continue to fight with him as long as it takes.

"My son is gonna make it. He's gonna make it. He's gonna fight. And he has a lot of friends and family that's fighting with him too," said Feliciano.

She says she doesn't know what led up to the argument between the two separate groups of friends, but she said her son didn't deserve this and they need all the prayers they can get.

"Please pray for him. We know that there's a God up there who's looking down on him. He doesn't deserve this. He doesn't deserve this. He's a sweet boy."

"I just have that feeling in me that he's gonna wake up. I hope that feeling is right."

Moon is 5-foot-8 and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. You can always remain anonymous.

