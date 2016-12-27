City orders Waikiki hotel to shut down

A Texas contractor has paid dozens of workers more than $370,000 in back wages and damages after failing to pay them for overtime performed during the renovation of a Hawaii hotel.

Guests returning to their hotel rooms at the Polynesian Plaza were greeted with an unwelcome site at the hotel's entrance: A sign telling them the hotel was closed "due to renovation."

But what the hotel's management didn't tell them was the city had ordered the hotel to shut down and that guests had to be moved out due to safety concerns.

"This is the first I've seen (the sign)," said San Francisco resident Will Dennisson. "It makes me a little bit pissed off."

Dick Barnes of Victoria, Australia, said he paid more than $4,300 to stay three weeks at the hotel only to be moved out with no notice.

He said Polynesian Plaza is paying for his new room but it's still a big hassle.

"I hate to knock Hawaii but I've been coming here for 10 years in a row and it's really put a little bit of a dampener on it," said Barnes.

The top manager "should come and personally apologize to the people who spend lots and lots of money."

The shutdown of the 54-room hotel -- first reported by Pacific Business News -- comes amid a crackdown on illegal construction and labor practices by state and city regulators.

The city cited the Polynesian Plaza for housing visitors while construction was still ongoing. It also said the hotel has a faulty fire alarm system and that a stairwell was partly blocked.

The hotel has until Jan. 3 to fix the problems or face substantial fines.

Previously, the city cited the hotel for building without the proper permits.

"We think it's disturbing and a big black eye for the visitor industry in Waikiki that this isn't the first but the second major raid by government officials in the last several months," said Kyle Chock, interim executive director of Pacific Resource Partnership.

Chock is referring the construction site raid of the Maile Skycourt Hotel back in September.

The contractor for the project would up paying $371,000 in restitution for underpaying and misclassifying workers as independent contractors.

The Labor Department confirmed that it's conducting a similar investigation of the Polynesian Plaza's contractor.

