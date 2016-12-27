Forecast: Winds slates to ease up over the weekend

Breezy tradewinds will persist through Friday with great air quality and comfortable humidity levels.

Rainfall will be light, favor windward sides, mainly falling in the overnight and early morning hours.

The winds are forecast to ease up over the weekend, but still continue out of the north east into early next week.

A High Surf Advisory continues for all east shores until Wednesday evening. The northwest swell will drop through Wednesday. Another boost is due late Thursday with below advisory level wave heights.

A Small Craft Advisory remains posted for all coastal waters.

- Guy Hagi

