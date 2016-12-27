Woman fatally struck after falling out of pickup identified

A woman who fell out of a pickup truck on Christmas Eve and was then fatally struck by it has been identified as Bristol Thompson, 31, of Kailua-Kona.

Police said she fell out of the passenger side of a moving truck on Alii Drive and was run over by the rear tires.

The driver of the truck, 30-year-old James Hezekiah of Kealakekua, was arrested for negligent injury and driving under the influence.

He's been released, pending an investigation. The case is being investigated as a negligent homicide.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.