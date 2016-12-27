Weeks after introduction to wild, 3 alala birds found dead

Just weeks after five young ‘alala were released into the wild, three have been found dead and two others have been returned to a Big Island aviary.

The ‘alala, or Hawaiian crow, has been extinct in the wild since 2002.

Conservationists have worked for years to return the crow back into the wild, and the discovery of the dead birds is a major setback.

State and federal officials said it's not yet clear what happened to the three dead birds.

The three had been released Dec. 14, and had been observed doing well and eating from feeders.

A necropsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

“Some level of mortality is to be expected when reintroducing a species back into the wild and we were prepared for that possibility," said John Vetter, a wildlife biologist with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, in a news release.

The birds were released into the Pu‘u Maka‘ala Natural Area Reserve on Hawaii Island.

Bryce Masuda, conservation program manager of the Hawaii Endangered Bird Conservation Program, said the loss of the birds "is difficult for the entire community, including the many people who have cared for these birds since their hatch and have worked steadfastly to prepare for their release. Condolences for this loss have come from around the world.”

