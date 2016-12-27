Tuesday's Digital Shortcast

In a historic visit today, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe offered his "everlasting condolences" for the lives lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Also today: The suspect in a shooting at Ala Moana Center remains at large.
Lacy Deniz? has these stories in today's Digital Shortcast.
Click here to view it on Facebook.
Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
State crews cleared out homeless encampments from one of Hawaii's most recognizable landmarks.More >>
State crews cleared out homeless encampments from one of Hawaii's most recognizable landmarks.More >>
It's National Puppy Day!More >>
It's National Puppy Day!More >>
A baby girl born with four legs and feet, as well as an additional spine and other body parts, had a successful surgery and is expected to live a normal life, said doctors from Advocate Children's Hospital.More >>
A baby girl born with four legs and feet, as well as an additional spine and other body parts, had a successful surgery and is expected to live a normal life, said doctors from Advocate Children's Hospital.More >>
The American Kennel Club announced the most popular purebred dog breeds in the United States. The top dog has held the position for 26 years.More >>
The American Kennel Club announced the most popular purebred dog breeds in the United States. The top dog has held the position for 26 years.More >>
Snowstorms ravaged the Northeast yesterday, causing everything from delays to massive highway collisions.More >>
Snowstorms ravaged the Northeast yesterday, causing everything from delays to massive highway collisions.More >>