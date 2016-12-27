Man suspected in 10 Oahu bank robberies captured

The man suspected of robbing at least 10 banks on Oahu in December has been arrested.

Wallace Silva, Jr., 63, was arrested Tuesday after allegedly robbing a bank at 101 N. King St.

On Tuesday, witnesses to the robbery called 911 to report that the suspect used a taxi cab as a getaway car. Honolulu police officers and federal agents were able to pull over the cab on Ala Moana Boulevard at Kamakee Street.

The serial robber was known for his distinctive gait, which police described as a waddle.

He is believed to have used a taxi cab in previous bank robberies as well.

Silva remains in police custody without bail.

Meanwhile, Hawaii News Now has learned that Silva had previously served time for six bank robberies.

In 1998, he was sentenced to more than nine years in federal prison for six robberies. After prison, while on supervised release in 2005, he admitted to robbing four more banks and was sentenced to another 18 months in prison.

