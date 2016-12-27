Sunrise Shape Up: Burpees

As holiday season comes to an end and we begin a new year, a lot of people will want to try and shed that holiday weight that we have all packed on since Thanksgiving. We all know that beginning an exercise regiment can be hard and even tougher to stick with, but with one simple exercise, anyone can increase their workout stamina, build muscle, lose the holiday weight and more!
The miracle exercise? Burpees!
For this edition of Sunrise Shape up, Bryan Watkins and Phil Martin from Clark-Hatch Fitness show Steve how to do these full body workouts properly and how you can maximize your workout with the same move.
Copyright 2016. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
