Business Report: Tourism slogans that fall short

The New York Times has an amusing article with the headline, “Countries Sling Epic Tourism Slogans!” Family Break Finder .com compiled English language tourism slogans from around the world.
Many are alluringly alliterative, like Brilliant Barbados, Epic Estonia and Remarkable Rwanda. They run the gamut on suggestions, from “Latvia: Best Enjoyed Slowly,” to the recently abandoned “El Salvador: the 45-Minute Country.”
Who would guess that “Happiness is a Place” refers to Bhutan? Or that “Go Your Way” refers to Albania? Or that “Everything is Here” would refer to Honduras? Most people I know seem unaware that everything is there.
Some slogans seem to require further explanation: “Paraguay: You Have to Feel It!” The slogan most disconnected from reality is “Always Beautiful,” referring to Syria. But in Syria’s defense, what are they going to say? “Syria: See the Ruins Now that We’ve Ruined Them!”
