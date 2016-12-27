Waikiki Yokocho serves up 11 exciting new restaurants

Waikiki Yokocho announced today the 11 remaining concepts scheduled to open at Waikiki’s highly anticipated new dining experience. Among the list are the popular Tsujita ramen shop, which is known for its out-the-door lines in Tokyo and Los Angeles and Kaneko Hannosuke, which has attracted crowds in Tokyo with their quality tempura dishes. Based off the concept of “yokocho” or alleyway dining in Japan, Waikiki Yokocho is scheduled to open Thursday, December 1, 2016. The 23,000 square-foot space in the basement of Waikiki Shopping Plaza will feature 16 authentic Japanese eateries.

“The yokocho concept is perfect for Waikiki given that the area is known to promote exploring and experiencing new sights, sounds and tastes,” said Frank Clark, Waikiki Yokocho LLC. CEO. “These 11 new additions will transport our guests to Japan with every bite. Whether you’re craving tempura, ramen, sushi or something sweet, Waikiki Yokocho will offer a selection of authentic flavors.”

Waikiki Yokocho is proud to announce these 11 new dining options:

Listed in the 2012 Michelin Guide Hokkaido as one of the city’s best ramen restaurants, Baikohken will open its first restaurant in the United States right here in Waikiki. Its specialty soup originated in Asahikawa in Hokkaido, is known as W soup and combines seafood and other meats to create a rich flavor.

Kyoto-style Beniya brings traditional sushi to Waikiki with its authentic style nigiri, using fresh seafood from Tsukiji and all over the world. Enjoy authentic, modern kaiseki dishes prepared by one of Japan's top chef. Their extensive sake selection will appeal to sake lovers who enjoy pairing sushi and other specialty dishes.

Since it opened in 1976 in Harajuku, Tokyo, Marion Crepes has been the originators of Japanese-style crepes, creating exquisite flavor with its original dough. Combining ingredients like Chantilly cream, ice cream, and various fruits, each crepe is a sweet combination. The company currently operates 80 restaurants in Japan and six locations internationally.

Nin Nin Curry brings nostalgic Japanese flavors, augmented with a French sense of style to a contemporary curry shop. The approachable flavor will help put Japanese curry rice on the map.

Pour Lounge by Nomu is a modern bar that prides itself on serving whiskey and other uniquely crafted cocktails incorporating this well-known whiskey popular in Japan and around the world.

RAMEN Bario’s ramen experience consists of creamy Tonkotsu pork broth, a unique, chewy noodle texture, and house-made char siu roast pork. Waikiki Yokocho will be the first international location for the Tokyo-based ramen restaurant.

Sizzle will offer Japanese yakiniku-style barbecue and hot pot including sake shabu shabu using the finest Japanese Wagyu beef and U.S. beef. Shoppers will want to pop in during the day to take advantage of their great lunch specials.

From Sapporo, Hokkaido, Sobaya Maruki has been around since 1889, thanks to the love of its customers for the past 128 years. Relish their specially formulated buckwheat noodle made in-house and the flavors that are still used today.

In historic Nihonbashi in Tokyo, Kaneko Hannosuke has cooked up a reputation for high quality with crowds frequently lining up in Tokyo for their delicious tempura dishes.

At its Tokyo and Los Angeles locations, long lines of guests await the taste of the finest ingredients boiled down to craft Tsujita’s pork and seafood based broth. Served tsukemen style – with the noodles separated from the broth – the hearty noodles accompany a thick broth that is as authentic as it is amazing. The restaurant has been recognized with accolades by the LA Times, LA Weekly, and Zagat for six consecutive years.

At Umami Teppan Kingyo food looks like a work of art. Using a flat iron grill, dishes are created to both taste and look amazing. Guests will also be able to enjoy fresh ingredients thoughtfully placed on okonomiyaki (Japanese style pancake), and takoyaki.

Waikiki Yokocho previously announced the openings of Kushikatsu Tanaka, Nana’s Green Tea, Nomu, ShichiMusubi and Tonkotsu Kazan Ramen.

Traditionally, Japan’s yokocho are side streets considered a popular place for those wishing to experience everything from bar hopping to grocery shopping. Each eatery will be situated within one of three areas – Ramen Road, Noren Street, and Engawa Terrace – all designed to resemble the alleyways of a yokocho. Ramen Road will feature four ramen options, while Noren Street will offer more savory selections such as tempura and sushi vendors. For those looking for something sweet to cap off their dining experience, Engawa Terrace will showcase dessert-type dishes.

For more information, visit Waikiki Yokocho online at www.waikiki-yokocho.com.

