Former Hawaii teen drowns while surfing off South Carolina

A 17-year-old surfer who appears to be from Hawaii drowned Monday morning in waters off South Carolina.

WMBF, a sister station in Myrtle Beach, reports that Aiden Keahi Thomas Mendoza was pulled from the ocean by two physicians in Surfside Beach.

According to media reports in South Carolina, Mendoza was also a star cross country runner at Socastee High School.

Mendoza’s Facebook page indicates that he was originally from Kailua-Kona.

