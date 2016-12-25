Police arrest suspect wanted for attempted murder in Hilo

A man wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Hilo was arrested on Monday, according to Hawaii Island police.

Police said the suspect, 35-year-old Helani Kenui of Pahoa, turned himself in at around 7:45 p.m. after being on the run since Saturday afternoon.

Officers said at around 12:25 p.m. that day, a 27-year-old Hilo man reported that while in his car at a business on Makaala Street, a man took out a revolver and fired shots into the driver’s side front window. A 26-year-old Hilo man was also in the vehicle. However, no one was injured.

Anyone with further information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.

