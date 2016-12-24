Motorcyclist pronounced dead at scene in Kaneohe crash

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday morning after losing control of the motorcycle he was operating along Kamehameha Highway in Kaneohe.

Police have identified the deceased as a 34-year-old Hilo man.

The single-vehicle crash happened just before 4 a.m. when the man was traveling south bound on Kamehameha Highway near the Senior Residence and struck a curb.

Speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors, police said.

After hitting the curb the motorcyclist plowed through shrubbery and a chain link fence. The man was then ejected from the motorcycle after hitting a wooden fence.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

This is the 56th traffic fatality on Oahu in 2016 compared to 47 this time last year.

