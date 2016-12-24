Judge reverses decision on city property tax for pricy homes

HONOLULU (AP) - Honolulu's residential tax for homeowners who live in million-dollar properties part-time will remain in effect after a state judge reversed his decision that determined it was unconstitutional.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2hSoAmX ) Judge Gary Chang heard new arguments Friday from Honolulu Corporation Counsel Donna Leong. He ruled the city's Residential A tax classification didn't discriminate against non-residents.

The judge's decision comes after 20 Residential A property owners sued the city. They argued that the ordinance requiring them to pay more taxes than standard residential class owners was unconstitutional. Chang had agreed with them in an October ruling.

Residential A owners live in homes valued at $1 million or more only part-time. They pay $6 per $1,000 of assessed value, while standard properties are taxed at $3.50 per $1,000.

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com

