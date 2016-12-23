HFD fined following review of fatal training accident

The state is fining the Honolulu Fire Department $15,400 and calling for workplace safety changes following a review of a fatal ocean training accident.

Veteran firefighter Clifford Rigsbee, 63, died in the rough water training accident off Diamond Head in June.

Rigsbee was on a sled being towed by a Jet Ski. When the operator looked back, he saw him floating unconscious in the water.

The state Occupational Safety and Health Division said HFD must now have an additional water craft at all training exercises to monitor surf conditions and call off training if necessary. The agency also called on HFD to better maintain equipment.

Capt. David Jenkins, HFD spokesman, said no fine can "replace the life of our brother firefighter."

"However, the HFD thanks HIOSH in its diligent investigation of this incident and will continue to cooperate to provide the safest possible working environment for its personnel. The HFD is dedicated to keeping its personnel safe while maintaining its ability to serve the public.”

