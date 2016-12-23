HECO plan seeks to meet state's renewable energy goals early

Under an ambitious plan unveiled Friday, Hawaiian Electric Co. seeks to achieve the state's 100 percent renewable energy goals five years early.

The plan says all of Hawaii's power generation can be from renewable resources from 2040 with a mix of solar, wind, battery storage, and biofuels.

Meanwhile, the plan does not include the use of liquified natural gas, as an earlier plan had. The use of LNG to meet renewable energy goals had been opposed by some, including Gov. David Ige.

HECO said energy storage systems are seen as a key contributor to the growth of the renewable portfolio on every island.

In addition, the plan forecasts the addition of 360 mega-watts of grid-scale solar, 157 mega-watts of grid-scale wind, and 115 mega-watts from "demand response" programs, aimed at shifting some power usage to times when more renewable energy is available.

"We have a solid plan that accelerates our progress to get to 100 percent renewable energy," said Alan Oshima, Hawaiian Electric president and CEO. "We want to work with parties from all segments of our community -- government, business, community and environmental groups -- to refine the plans for Hawaii's energy future."

