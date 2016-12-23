Vandals target Ewa Beach neighborhood

Vandals targeted an Ewa Beach neighborhood early Thursday, spraying garage doors, homes and more with graffiti.

At least nine Ocean Pointe properties were tagged.

"My first fear was 'Oh my gosh did we get tagged too?'" said resident Peter Matla.

Matla's home wasn't targeted, but he says it's a close-knit community and that a crime to one is a crime to all. "We've been pretty nonchalant with our place, but now we're a little bit on edge about things right now," he said.

One home's surveillance system captured four men walking around the neighborhood. At 3:14 a.m., they're seen spraying a white fence. "There's no reason to it, it's just ridiculous and it shouldn't happen," said state Rep. Matt LoPresti, whose district includes Ocean Pointe.

Lopresti said he's noticed an uptick in crime in the area.

Besides graffiti vandalism, almost all the fire extinguishers outside of the Ocean Pointe homes have disappeared from their cases.

"We don't want to see this in any community, but we hear about it happening in Mililani, Aiea and even Ewa Beach, and I think what's really needed is the neighborhoods to come together and have neighborhood watches," he said.

Most of the graffiti was removed or covered over with paint by Friday afternoon.

LoPresti said the incident is a good reminder for residents to remain vigilant. "We tend to want to lean back and relax in the holidays, but we can't let our guards down and we need to watch out for our neighbors and hopefully they'll watch out for us too," said LoPresti.

Honolulu Police have opened up nine property damage cases. No suspects have been identified.

