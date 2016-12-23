Forecast: Gusty tradewinds expected for Christmas Day

Our tradewinds will be picking up speed over the weekend.

By Sunday, wind speeds are forecast to be 15-30 mph with 40 mph gusts. Rainfall will be limited to a few light passing showers, favoring windward areas.

Surf energy is waning for now, but a possible warning level swell is due Saturday night, peaking Sunday. Life threatening conditions are likely from Sunday through Monday. Another reinforcement is due Tuesday.

A Small Craft Advisory remains up for most coastal waters.

A Gale Watch is in effect for the waters around Maui and the Big Island.

- Guy Hagi

