LIST: Christmas Eve store hours for your last-minute shopping - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

LIST: Christmas Eve store hours for your last-minute shopping

(image: Hawaii News Now) (image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Planning on doing last-minute Christmas shopping this weekend? You're not alone.

Some 20 percent of Christmas shoppers wait until the last minute, picking up gifts on the Dec. 23 or Christmas Eve.

Here's a look at Christmas Eve and Christmas Day hours for popular stores in the islands:

Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Christmas Day: Closed

Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Christmas Day: Closed

Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Christmas Day: Closed 

Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

Christmas Day: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

BIG STORES (Some locations may vary)

  • Best Buy: Open on Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Closed on Christmas Day
  • Kmart: Open on Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Open on Christmas Day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Macy’s: Open on Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sears: Open on Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Closed on Christmas Day
  • Target: Open on Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Closed on Christmas Day
  • Toys “R” Us: Open on Christmas Eve (varied hours); Closed on Christmas Day
  • Walmart: Open on Christmas Eve from midnight to 6 p.m.; Closed on Christmas Day
  • Costco: Open on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.;Closed on Christmas Day

NEIGHBOR ISLANDS

  • Queen Kaahumanu Center: Open on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Closed on Christmas Day
  • The Outlets of Maui: Open on Christmas Eve from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Open on Christmas Day from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Retailers may extend hours at their option)
  • Prince Kuhio Plaza (Big Island): Open on Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Closed on Christmas Day
  • Kukui Grove Shopping Center (Kauai): Open on Christmas Eve from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Closed on Christmas Day

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly