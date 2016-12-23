Residents urged to recycle Christmas trees

County officials are urging families to recycle Christmas trees after the holiday season.

Here's information by county on how to recycle your tree.

KAUAI

Christmas trees are accepted for recycling daily at the green waste drop-off areas in Hanapepe, Kapaa, Lihue and Kekaha.

Hours of collection are 7:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., and the Kekaha Landfill, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed on holidays.

There is also a tree drop-off point on the west side of the main entrance to Kaua‘i Nursery and Landscaping on Kaumuali‘i Highway in Puhi. Available seven days a week.

All trees must be bare and free of flocking, tinsel and ornaments in order to be collected.

“We encourage our residents and businesses to do their part to recycle their Christmas trees and divert green waste from the landfill,” Kauai county Mayor Bernard Carvalho, Jr. said. “Recycled Christmas trees generate compost to fertilize other trees and plants.”

MAUI

Tree recycling is available at the following locations:

EKO Compost, Central Maui Landfill; ph. 572-8844

Olowalu Convenience Center; ph. 242-7999

Hana Landfill; ph. 264-6313,

Kihei Compost (call for fees); ph. 874-0899

Lanai Landfill ph. 559-0689

Pawn’s Tree & Trimming, Molokai Landfill; ph. 553-8073

Paia, Haiku, Makawao, Pukalani and Kula residents may have their trees picked up curbside on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Pickups can be scheduled by contacting the Rotary Club of Upcountry Maui at 878-2177. A small donation is suggested for tree pick up. Trees should be set out on the curb before 8 a.m. on the morning of pickup.

Boy Scout Troop 22 will also be picking up trees on Saturday, Dec. 31. A $10 donation is requested.

OAHU

Residents are asked to place trees curbside in a green waste cart. Pickups will occur on a regular every-other-week green waste collection day.

Families may also drop off trees at any City Refuse and Recycling Convenience Centers seven days a week or at composting facilities.

Households in the cart pickup system are asked to ensure trees are cut and trimmed to fit inside the cart.

Trees must be free of ornaments and no flocked trees are allowed.

For more information, Oahu residents can click here.

