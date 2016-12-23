2 women critically injured in Ewa Beach stabbing

A woman in her 20s and her mother were critically injured Friday afternoon in an apparent stabbing in Ewa Beach.

A 24-year-old man was also treated for cuts to his arm and an apparent drug overdose, according to Emergency Medical Services personnel.

Sources say the two female victims went to visit the young woman's ex-boyfriend at his home on Laulaunui Street around 1 p.m.

That's when an argument occurred. When police arrived, they found the two women outside the home with multiple stab wounds to their torsos. Both women were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Sources say the suspect ran into the house and wouldn't come out. They say officers eventually went in and arrested him and he was taken to a nearby hospital with apparent self-inflicted cuts to his wrists.

People were visibly distraught on scene, and one man calling this "a tragedy."

Sources say the suspect used a kitchen knife as a weapon. The name of the victims and the suspect are not being released at this time.

