Report: Hawaii residents carry heavy credit card burden

Hawaii residents carry the eight-heaviest credit card burden in the nation, according to a new analysis.

CreditCards.com looked at the debt loads of Americans, weighing the amount of debt they carry with the money they have available to pay off that debt.

States were ranked by how quickly residents could erase their credit card debt if they used 15 percent of their earnings.

In Hawaii, the analysis found that residents would take 16 months on average to pay off their credit card debt.

The average credit card balance in the islands was $5,966, while average debt was $40,414.

Alaska, New Mexico and Georgia had the highest credit card burdens, the new analysis found The lowest burden was found in North Dakota.

