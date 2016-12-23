It's that time of year: Postal Service warns of uptick in mail theft

'Tis the season for giving, but also for stealing.

And the U.S. Postal Service knows that all too well.

USPS officials say there's an uptick in stolen mail during the holidays. And this year, the mail system has been repeatedly and brazenly targeted.

In one recent incident, a blue mail collection box -- bolted to a concrete sidewalk -- was stolen from in front of the Kapolei post office.

In March, blue bins were stolen in Aiea and Pearl City.

"These are serious offenses, serious federal felonies that the suspects are committing." said U.S. Postal Inspector Brian Shaughnessy.

He added the theft of the blue bins is new for the islands.

"This is the third one this year, which is something we have not seen in past years," he said.

To protect against mail theft, USPS says:

Never send cash or coins in the mail. Use checks or money orders instead.

Pick up mail as soon as possible.

Send important packages to your workplace, if possible.

And sign up for real-time package tracking online.

"We are out there on the streets to help prevent these crimes from occurring," Shaughnessy said. "Mail theft is a serious crime and it can also lead to the commission of other crimes such as bank fraud and credit card fraud, identify theft and other types of document fraud."



As for the theft of the three blue bin thefts, there's a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

And if you think you placed mail into that Kapolei collection box during this year's Thanksgiving weekend, the USPS recommends you call. Reach the postal service at 837-2970 or file a complain online at USPS.com

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved