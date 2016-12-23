Friday's Digital Shortcast

We're hearing from the husband of one of the drivers involved in last night's fatal crash near the airport. He shares the reaction from his wife who was driving one of three vehicles involved. Plus: President Obama hits the greens again! And: Some post offices are closing early for the Christmas Holiday.

Lacy Deniz? has these stories in today's Digital Shortcast.

Click here to view it on Facebook.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.