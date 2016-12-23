Ala Moana, International Market Place to celebrate Fukubukuro tradition

Hawaii retailers will celebrate the time-honored Japanese retail tradition known as Fukubukuro.

Roughly translating to "good fortune bag" Fukubukuro is celebrated at the start of the new year. Shoppers can buy grab bags filled with mystery merchandise. The merchandise is valued at twice the cost of the bag.

The event has grown in popularity in recent years. Shoppers line up well in advance hoping to purchase one of the bags.

Some 18 shops in The International Market Place will being their two-day celebration on Dec 31 and continue till Jan 1.

Those shops are:

45R

Crazy Shirts

Fabletics

Flip Flop Shop

Fossil

GNC

Godiva

Laline

Lani Beach by Mireille

L'Occitane en Provence

Maui Divers Jewelry

Michael Kors

Sugarfina

Swarovski

Saks Fifth Avenue

Papyrus

Penhaligon's

Vera Bradley

Ala Moana's Fukubukuro will be a one day event on Jan 1. Participating stores include:

ABC Stores (Center Court)

Agent Provocateur

ALEX AND ANI

ALLSAINTS

'Auana Quilts

bareMinerals

Ben Bridge Jeweler

Big Island Candies

Bloomingdale's

CH Carolina Herrera

Coach

Crazy Shirts

Cynthia Rowley

Desigual

Diane von Furstenberg

Emporio Armani

Follie Follie

Freaky Tiki Tropical Optical

Godiva Chocolatier

Green Tea Hawaii (kiosk)

GUESS

h2go Hawaii

Hallmark

Happy Wahine Boutique

Hawaiian Quilt Collection

Hoala Salon and Spa - Aveda

Hula Lehua

In4mation

island magnets

Island Slipper

Jamba Juice (Ewa Wing)

Jimmy Choo

kate spade new york

Kay Jewelers

Kipling

La Perla

Lacoste

laline

LeSportsac

Local Motion

L'Occitane Provence

Loco Boutique

Lorna Jane Active Living

Lupicia

maile organics

Martin & MacArthur

Maui Divers Jewelry

Michael Kors

Microsoft

Minamoto Kitchoan

Na Hoku

Nature Republic

ONCOUR

Origins

Papyrus

Patisserie La Palme D'Or

Planet Blue

Porsche Design

REDValentino

Roberto Cavalli

Salvatore Ferragamo

Samantha Thavasa

San Lorenzo Bikinis

Sand People

Sephora

SoHo (kiosk)

Sugarfina

Sunglasses Hut (Center Court, Ewa Wing, Mauka Wing)

Swarovski

Swatch

T&C Surf Designs

Teavana

Ted Baker London

The Art of Shaving

Tommy Bahama

Vera Bradley

A limited number of bags are available. See participating stores for details.

