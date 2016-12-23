Ala Moana, International Market Place to celebrate Fukubukuro tr - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Ala Moana, International Market Place to celebrate Fukubukuro tradition

By Dillon Ancheta, Digital Content Producer
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Hawaii retailers will celebrate the time-honored Japanese retail tradition known as Fukubukuro.

Roughly translating to "good fortune bag" Fukubukuro is celebrated at the start of the new year. Shoppers can buy grab bags filled with mystery merchandise. The merchandise is valued at twice the cost of the bag.

The event has grown in popularity in recent years. Shoppers line up well in advance hoping to purchase one of the bags. 

Some 18 shops in The International Market Place will being their two-day celebration on Dec 31 and continue till Jan 1.

Those shops are:

  • 45R
  • Crazy Shirts
  • Fabletics
  • Flip Flop Shop
  • Fossil
  • GNC 
  • Godiva
  • Laline 
  • Lani Beach by Mireille 
  • L'Occitane en Provence
  • Maui Divers Jewelry 
  • Michael Kors
  • Sugarfina
  • Swarovski 
  • Saks Fifth Avenue
  • Papyrus
  • Penhaligon's 
  • Vera Bradley

Ala Moana's Fukubukuro will be a one day event on Jan 1. Participating stores include:

  • ABC Stores (Center Court) 
  • Agent Provocateur
  • ALEX AND ANI 
  • ALLSAINTS 
  • 'Auana Quilts 
  • bareMinerals
  • Ben Bridge Jeweler 
  • Big Island Candies
  • Bloomingdale's 
  • CH Carolina Herrera
  • Coach
  • Crazy Shirts
  • Cynthia Rowley
  • Desigual 
  • Diane von Furstenberg 
  • Emporio Armani
  • Follie Follie 
  • Freaky Tiki Tropical Optical 
  • Godiva Chocolatier 
  • Green Tea Hawaii (kiosk)
  • GUESS
  • h2go Hawaii 
  • Hallmark
  • Happy Wahine Boutique
  • Hawaiian Quilt Collection
  • Hoala Salon and Spa - Aveda 
  • Hula Lehua
  • In4mation 
  • island magnets 
  • Island Slipper 
  • Jamba Juice (Ewa Wing)
  • Jimmy Choo
  • kate spade new york
  • Kay Jewelers
  • Kipling
  • La Perla 
  • Lacoste
  • laline 
  • LeSportsac 
  • Local Motion
  • L'Occitane Provence
  • Loco Boutique
  • Lorna Jane Active Living
  • Lupicia 
  • maile organics
  • Martin & MacArthur
  • Maui Divers Jewelry
  • Michael Kors 
  • Microsoft
  • Minamoto Kitchoan
  • Na Hoku 
  • Nature Republic
  • ONCOUR
  • Origins 
  • Papyrus
  • Patisserie La Palme D'Or 
  • Planet Blue
  • Porsche Design
  • REDValentino 
  • Roberto Cavalli
  • Salvatore Ferragamo
  • Samantha Thavasa
  • San Lorenzo Bikinis 
  • Sand People
  • Sephora
  • SoHo (kiosk)
  • Sugarfina
  • Sunglasses Hut (Center Court, Ewa Wing, Mauka Wing)
  • Swarovski
  • Swatch
  • T&C Surf Designs
  • Teavana
  • Ted Baker London
  • The Art of Shaving
  • Tommy Bahama
  • Vera Bradley

A limited number of bags are available. See participating stores for details. 

