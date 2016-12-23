Honolulu rail crews set final guideway segments near Aloha Stadium

The Honolulu rail project has reached a major milestone this week as crews set the final guideway segments along Kamehameha Highway near the Aloha Stadium.

“We’ve made much progress on the construction of our rail project,” said Krishniah Murthy, interim executive director and CEO of the Honolulu Authority of Rapid Transportation. “

Now, the elevated rail guideway is about 11 miles, starting from Kapolei and running through Waipahu, Pearl City, Aiea and into Halawa.

Crews finished setting the spans – the distance between columns, made up of segments -- on the Kamehameha Highway section in about a year.

Work to complete the guideway will continue through January.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.