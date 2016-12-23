Parking information for Hawaii Bowl 2016

Drivers can expect traffic and delays around Aloha Stadium Christmas Eve as the Rainbow Warriors host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in the 2016 Hawaii Bowl.

The stadium will open to spectators at 1:30 p.m. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

Stadium parking gates 3 and 4 for the upper and lower Halawa parking lots will open at 10:00 a.m. All other gates will open an hour later at 11:00 a.m.

Public parking will also be available at these off-site locations:

Kam Drive-In: Lot opens at 12:30 p.m. and will remain open one hour after the game finishes. Cost: $5, free shuttle service available.

Radford High School: Lot opens at 11:30 a.m. and will remain open one hour after the game finishes. Cost: $5, no shuttle service available.

As a special holiday treat, Santa will make an appearance before the game for families tailgating. There is a pre-game keiki snow zone beginning at 1:30 p.m.

