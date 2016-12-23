Hawaiian Word of the Day: Makalii

The Hawaiian Word of the Day is Makalii. Makalii is the name of the cluster of stars commonly known as Pleiades which is located in the constellation Taurus. The canoe Makalii was named after the star cluster which signaled the start of makahiki season in Hawaii. The canoe Makalii embarked on its maiden voyage in 1995 to Raiatea and Nukuhiva along with two other sailing canoes: The Hokulea and the Hawaii Loa. The Hawaiian Word of the Day is Makalii.

