Italian supervolcano, lines for pet adoptions and Chewbacca gets in the Christmas spirit

In "what's trending", Howard tells us about the supervolcano in Italy. It's stirring near the Italian city of Naples. Howard said, "Now, you may say, “Ah, Vesuvius!” And indeed Vesuvius, which destroyed Pompeii, is just east of Naples and vents smoke to this day. But I’m not talking about Vesuvius.

I’m talking about Campi Flegrei, whose main caldera, just west of Naples, is seven miles across. Magma has been building up inside it since 2005.

Maybe it will subside. Let’s hope so. Because this one hasn’t erupted since 1538. There’s a lot of magma down there. Magma also rose in the early 1980's, but then nothing happened."

Grace shared a story that was on NBC and CBS News. This is in the spirit of the holidays. A realtor in Sacramento offered to pay the adoption fee for pets at the shelter there for the entire month of December. And it has been a huge success. CBS News reports that there have been huge lines of people waiting to adopt a pet. Sometimes there are 1 to 2 hundred people in line. The adoption fees are kind of high. For a dog, it's $80 to $100 and $85 for a cat. NBC News said that Bobby Mann got to the shelter at 2:30 am so that he could be first in line for a chihuahua he wanted to adopt. There are so many pets that are getting adopted, they're running out. So other shelters in the area are sending their tenants over. The realtor who is hosting the "Home for the Pawlidays" promotion says she's never been so happy. Kim Pacini-Hauch decided to start it in November when she heard there were 1000 animals there. So far, 8 hundred have been adopted. For those of you worry this means pets will end up in a bad home, NBC news says that's not what the research shows.

Dan shared an epic version of "Silent Night". Who knew Chewbacca could sing? This is on Youtube and comes from "How it should have ended". Dan shares the video of the song.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.