Italian supervolcano, lines for pet adoptions and Chewbacca gets in the Christmas spirit

A portion of the H-3 Freeway is shut down on Monday due to television production, the state Department of Transportation said.More >>
A portion of the H-3 Freeway is shut down on Monday due to television production, the state Department of Transportation said.More >>
The public may see military fighter jets flying around Oahu this week as part of the Sentry Aloha exercise, according to the Hawaii Air National Guard.More >>
The public may see military fighter jets flying around Oahu this week as part of the Sentry Aloha exercise, according to the Hawaii Air National Guard.More >>
Honolulu Fire Department officials are trying to determine what caused a blaze at an unoccupied home in Waianae on Sunday night.More >>
Honolulu Fire Department officials are trying to determine what caused a blaze at an unoccupied home in Waianae on Sunday night.More >>
This holiday Monday will be sunny with trade winds peaking at 15-20 mph in the afternoon.More >>
This holiday Monday will be sunny with trade winds peaking at 15-20 mph in the afternoon.More >>