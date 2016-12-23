The Latest: Obama starts 7th day of Hawaii vacation at gym

HONOLULU (AP) - The Latest on President Barack Obama's annual two-week vacation in Hawaii (all times local):

Friday

8:15 a.m.

President Barack Obama is starting off the seventh day of his Hawaii vacation working out at the gym at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

Obama's motorcade left his Kailua vacation rental home and arrived at the base a few minutes later. A few onlookers waved and took photos as the motorcade passed by.

It's partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 70s around Oahu's Kaneohe Bay, on the east side of the island.

Thursday

2:30 p.m.

President Barack Obama, his family and some friends are spending the afternoon at a beach at a marine corps base near his Hawaii vacation rental.

Thursday's beach outing comes after rain showers subsided.

Obama started the day at the Kaneohe Bay base, where he worked out a gym.

The first family are spending their annual two-week winter vacation on the island of Oahu, where Obama was born.

9:30 a.m.

President Barack Obama is starting the sixth day of his Hawaii vacation at the gym for a workout.

The president's motorcade left the first family's vacation rental home in Kailua amidst scattered rain showers. On the short drive to a Marine base gym in Kaneohe, he was greeted by a few small groups of waving on-lookers.

The first family is spending its annual two-week winter vacation on the island of Oahu in Obama's home state.

