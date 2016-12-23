Forecast: Tradewinds breezy by Saturday, windy by Christmas Day

Light winds and very few showers on this Aloha Friday.

Expect partly to mostly sunny skies and a high of 82 degrees in Honolulu. The trades will come back in a big way starting on Saturday. By Christmas Day the winds will move from the breezy category to windy. Sunday through Tuesday you should expect winds in the 15-30 mph range consistently.

Surf is moderating somewhat today, but is coming up BIG on Sunday along north, west and east shores. A new NW swell arriving Saturday night will likely boost the country shores into the warning category. That's 25 feet along north shores. Also the strong trades will kick up the east side surf, with 8 feet plus expected by Sunday evening.

Here's today's surf forecast: 6-9 feet north, 3-6 feet west, 3-5 feet east, 1-3 feet south.

Box jelly fish are expected along south shores today. Check with lifeguards before you or the kids jump in the ocean.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, and Big Island coastal waters.

- Dan Cooke

