Man dies after SUV plunges 30 feet off H-1 airport viaduct

Police said speed appears to be a factor in fatal crash Thursday night in which an SUV plunged off the H-1 Airport Viaduct.

The 48-year-old driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigator said the crash happened about 9:10 p.m. when the 65-year-old driver of a mini-van taxi hit the back of a truck about a quarter mile before the airport on-ramp. The impact of that crash sent the van to the right, where it hit the SUV driven by the 48-year-old Aiea man.

The SUV hit the guardrail and then went over it, plunging about 30 feet onto Nimitz Highway.

The man driving the van suffered serious injuries to his head and abdomen.

The truck involved in the first crash was driven by a 26-year-old woman, and was also carrying a 25-year-old man and an infant.

There was also a passenger in the taxi.

Police closed several eastbound lanes of the Airport Viaduct as well as a lane on Nimitz Highway, but all roads were reopened by early Friday morning.

Investigators say while speed appeared to be a factor in the crash, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be involved.

