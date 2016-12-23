'Bows throttled by Illinois State to begin Diamond Head Classic

The Rainbow Warriors scored a season-low 45 points to open the Diamond Head Classic on Thursday, shooting just 25.5 percent on the night in a 71-45 loss against Illinois State University.

The RedBirds, who arrived in Hawaii with a 6-3 mark on the year, led by as many as 33 points in the rout.

Hawaii committed 13 turnovers in the loss, but the most devastating stretch for the Rainbow Warriors came midway through the second half, when Hawaii went on a stretch of more than nine minutes without scoring.

Three Rainbow Warriors finished with ten points.

