DUI checkpoints ramped up for holiday season

The holiday season is a time of joy, but it's too well-known as the deadliest season for drunk driving.

Last year, Honolulu Police made more than 4,500 arrests for driving under the influence. It's a figure that has been rising steadily, and officers are trying to get that number down through enforcement and education.

"If you're going to drink, don't get behind the wheel, or offer someone a place to stay if they are intoxicated and can't drive home," said Capt. Stason Tanaka of the Honolulu Police Department's traffic division.

Police began the holiday sobriety checkpoints last week. And don't think you'll encounter the roadblocks only late at night or on main thoroughfares. We found a sobriety roadblock that was set up on Farrington Highway just outside Waipahu at 5 p.m. Cars were being stopped and checked long before sundown.

"We enforce traffic laws 24/7 on the whole island, and it's an island-wide effort from all our officers," said Tanaka.

Police are also stepping up enforcement of speeding laws. HPD says its officers issued more 44,000 speeding citations last year. So far this year, the number is down to just under 37,000, with officials saying it could be because drivers are minding their speed. But be aware that officers are using new technologies to nab speeders -- from any direction.

"No longer do they have to pace the car in front of them and stay a constant distance for two tenths of mile," said attorney Patrick McPherson. "Push a button, and they can get the speed of the car in front of them."

Sobriety checkpoints will be conducted at unannounced times and locations on Oahu through January 1.

Copyright 2016 HawaiiNewsNow. All rights reserved.