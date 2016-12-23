Maui Aquarium hosts contest to name baby sea turtles

The Maui Ocean Center is hosting a contest to seek help from the public in naming six baby sea turtles.

The four-month-old sea turtles live at the Maui Ocean Center, The Aquarium of Hawaii.

The center is searching for Hawaiian names for all six turtles. The baby turtles currently weigh in at about half a pound each.

All names submitted must be in Hawaiian and will be reviewed for an accurate meaning. A translation or description of the name must be submitted with the entry. The public will get to vote on the names in early January.

Winners will get an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the aquarium and a special photo opportunity with the turtle they named.

Click here to find out more information.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.