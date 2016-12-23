HPD reports big drop in speeding tickets this year

Honolulu police are reporting a big drop in speeding tickets so far this year.

HPD said its officers issued 44,435 speeding citations in 2015. And with a little more than a week to go in the year, the department said officers issued 37,702 speeding tickets in 2016.

The captain of HPD’s traffic division said education is more important than the numbers.

"It's not to generate x amount of citations, that's not the point. The point is to urge the public to take some kind of responsibility of their own safety and to help each other out on the road," said Stason Tanaka.

Captain Tanaka said he believes it's because his officers are doing their jobs and fewer people are breaking the law.

"It just could be that the public is minding their speed," Tanaka said.

Attorney Patrick McPherson, who defends drivers in traffic court said the numbers seem to be down, but calls into his office are up.

"In the past year, I've seen an increase in the number of people at least obtaining attorneys to fight speeding tickets because the calls to our office have increased." McPherson said.

"You can't imagine how many people walk into this practice 90, 95, 100 mph who got caught on the freeway," said McPherson.

HPD said there have been 53 fatalities this year, 12 deaths are directly related to speeding. In 2015, there were 48 fatalities, nine of which were directly related to speeding.

