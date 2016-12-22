Hawaii to receive an extra $189K to support homeless veterans

Hawaii will receive additional funding to help homeless veterans.

Sen. Brian Schatz announced Thursday the state will get an additional $189,098 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide affordable housing for up to 20 homeless vets.

“We have a fundamental moral obligation to help house those who have served our country in uniform,” Sen. Schatz said.

This comes in addition to the $1.25 million allotment the state received in May and the $330,960 in November.

"While we still have a long way to go toward solving the crisis of veteran homelessness, these grants will help us get closer to reaching that goal,” Schatz said.

In total, $1.77 million is providing more than 160 housing vouchers to veterans to offset the cost of rental housing and counseling services.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.