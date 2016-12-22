Thursday's Digital Shortcast

Bail is set for Alexandria Duval. She appeared in court today and is accused of killing her twin sister when she drove off a 200 foot cliff on the road to Hana. Plus: A well known Hawaiian musician pleads not guilty in sexual assault and kidnapping charges. And: Surf's up! A high surf advisory has been extended for parts of the state.

Here's Lacy Deniz with your Digital Shortcast.

