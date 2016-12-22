Thursday's Digital Shortcast

Bail is set for Alexandria Duval. She appeared in court today and is accused of killing her twin sister when she drove off a 200 foot cliff on the road to Hana. Plus: A well known Hawaiian musician pleads not guilty in sexual assault and kidnapping charges. And: Surf's up! A high surf advisory has been extended for parts of the state.
Here's Lacy Deniz with your Digital Shortcast.
A dispute in Waikiki led to the arrest of two military men for attempted murder. Army soldier Arnett Johnson, 24, or Pearl City, allegedly tried to hit another Army man with a vehicle early Saturday morning.More >>
A truck reversed into a small restaurant on N. King Street Street, Saturday, almost hitting the owner's father.More >>
One man is dead, and another is behind bars Saturday following an overnight fatal stabbing on Kinau Street.More >>
One person was rescued from a boat that caught fire in Kaneohe Bay, Saturday morning.More >>
Hanauma Bay was closed for three hours Saturday as police investigated a suspicious object found in the water.More >>
