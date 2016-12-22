Thai restaurant celebrates 1-year anniversary in Haleiwa

From Rajanee Thai

Rajanee Thai Haleiwa is Chef Kenny Usamanont's second jewel to his Rajanee Thai Cuisine family, located at Haleiwa Store Lots. Reviving the legacy of Haleiwa Eats Thai, Rajanee Thai offers a quaint menu reminiscent of the childhood memories of our mentor and inspiration, Chef Rajanee. Served up with a funky, modern twist courtesy of her son, Chef Kenny, Rajanee Thai is not your typical neighborhood Thai spot. Fresh locally grown produce and artisinally crafted ingredients are the whole reason why Rajanee Thai Cuisine's flavors ring so true.

Rajanee Thai Cuisine is known for off-the-menu specialty dishes. For those in the know, its colorful FB and IG posts provide insights to what Chef has in store.

Executive Chef & Owner Kenneth Usamanont

OG New York Skater & Graphic Artist turned restaurateur, Kenneth is the owner of a well known, trendy Thai take out restaurant located in the Central Oahu town of Mililani and restaurant at Haleiwa Store Lots. With a background established as the former co-owner of Haleiwa Eats Thai and by working in several notable New York City restaurants, Kenneth brings a unique blend of management skills and industry "know-how" that allows him to identify with his customers and respond with the subtle challenges that may come along the way. Also known to work magic in the kitchen, Kenneth is more than able to handle cooking responsibilities while managing the business aspect of the operations.