Business Report: Population shifts between states

It's time for Howard's Illustrated Economics: Population shifts between the states.

Hawaii has a significant amount of out-migration. Our net population is growing only because of international in-migration and, of course, keiki.



In numeric change, the biggest population growth was in Texas, whose population rose by more than 400,000 and is now approaching 28 million. Florida added almost that many residents and is now approaching 21 million.

The most populous state California added a quarter million residents. And more than 100,000 extra people now live in Washington state and Arizona. That's the top five in raw population. In percentage growth the top two are Utah and Nevada. Both states have about 2% more residents than a year before.

