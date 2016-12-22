Upscale Japanese restaurant Nobu to reopen in Ward Village

A popular upscale Japanese restaurant will reopen to the public on Friday in Ward Village.

The restaurant, founded by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and Robert DeNiro, will move from its Waikiki location to the Ward area, occupying nearly 11,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space.

The new location will feature a private Teppan room, one of the few Nobu Teppan rooms around the world, as well as an expanded bar and lounge.

Some of Nobu’s signature dishes include black miso cod and yellowtail jalapeno.

