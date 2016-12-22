Christmas Concert Series: Meleana Brown

For the Sunrise Christmas Concert Series, singer Meleana Brown performs three songs: "O Holy Night", "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "The Christmas Song".
You can listen to her new album called "White Walls". You can also catch her live performance at Blue Note Hawaii on May 5 - 6, 2017.
