Hawaii's 'fittest' CEO sentenced for theft

An insurance broker once touted as Hawaii’s "fittest" CEO was sentenced Wednesday for theft.

A judge ordered David Low to pay restitution of nearly $1 million to nine different victims.

Low pleaded no contest to the second-degree theft charge -- for selling a Rolex watch on eBay but not delivering it – and 11 counts of first-degree theft -- for spending the money from his customers who thought they were investing in annuities.

The judge gave Low a suspended jail term.

In 2007, a business magazine gave Low the “fittest” distinction.

