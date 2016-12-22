Betty Loo Taylor, Hawaii's 'First Lady of Jazz,' dies

Pianist Betty Loo Taylor, also known as Hawaii’s “First Lady of Jazz,” died on Wednesday morning.

She died at Palolo Chinese Home, where she had been living, the nursing home confirmed.

Taylor had been fighting pneumonia after suffering a stroke about six months ago.

In the 1950s, she performed regularly in Waikiki with singer Jimmy Borges in the 1950s before moving on to the Kahala Resort in the 1990s and 2000s.

In 2003, she was the subject of a documentary called “They Call Her Lady Fingers: The Betty Loo Taylor Story.”

Taylor is survived by her husband and daughter.

She was 87.

