Obama, Abe visit to affect services at Pearl Harbor

A solemn ceremony was held at Pearl Harbor on Wednesday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the attack.

Services will be limited for Pearl Harbor visitors on Dec. 27 due to President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s anticipated visit to the USS Arizona Memorial, the National Park Service said.

The USS Arizona Memorial and Pearl Harbor Visitor Center will be closed, which will also affect the USS Bowfin Submarine Museum and Park.

Their visit will not affect the Pacific Aviation Museum or the Battleship Missouri Memorial, which will both remain open. In addition, alternate shuttle arrangements have been made to the attractions on Ford Island. Visitors will be picked up at the Aloha Stadium instead of the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center.

NPS officials said visitors who had reservations to the USS Arizona Memorial for that day will be contacted to reschedule their visits. Those who made reservations through other providers should contact those providers to reschedule.

Visitors who have made reservations through recreation.gov may go to the visitor center on Dec. 26 or Dec. 28 to reschedule.

