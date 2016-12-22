Forecast: Wet trade wind weather today

A wet trade wind weather pattern for today, then drier conditions with lighter winds on Friday.

Trades will be 15-20 mph this afternoon.

High today will be 82 degrees.

Much stronger winds will develop across the state as early as Saturday evening. It will be definitely be windy Christmas Day and Monday. Winds on those days will be in the 20-30 mph range.

Surf will be dropping out in the country today, but remains big enough this morning to maintain the High Surf Advisory. The NWS surf forecast calls for north shores to be 10-15 feet this morning, 6-10 feet this afternoon. West shores 5-10 feet this morning, 3-6 feet by afternoon. East side waves are starting the day at 3-6 feet, and South shores are 2 feet or less.

High Surf Advisory for North and West shores of Niihau, Kauai, and Molokai. North shores of Oahu and Maui. East shores of Maui, and the Big Island.

Small Craft Advisory for most Hawaii waters.

- Dan Cooke

