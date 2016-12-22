Deadline approaching to weigh in on Kauai's Black Pot Beach Park

Weigh in on future of Kauai's Black Pot Beach Park

Kauai residents have until Dec. 31 to help decide the future of Black Pot Beach Park.

The county bought the surrounding land near the Hanalei Pier and plans to expand the 2.5-acre park to 11 acres.

The county has been meeting to develop a master plan, including new bathrooms, parking areas and campgrounds.

Comments can be emailed to PlanBlackPotBeachPark@hhf.com.

