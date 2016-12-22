Pedestrian critically injured in Makiki crash

A man in his 30s was critically injured Wednesday night after he was hit by a pickup truck in Makiki, Emergency Medical Services said.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Keeaumoku and Kinau Streets.

Police said the 29-year-old female driver of the truck was traveling south on Keeaumoku Street when the pedestrian ran into the roadway in an apparent attempt to cross the street.

He was not in a marked crosswalk, investigators said.

Paramedics treated the victim for an apparent head injury and transported him to a trauma center in critical condition.

Speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.

Police are continuing to investigate.

